Penn: Oklahoma man who sent racist texts offered admission
A
A
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — The University of Pennsylvania says a former University of Oklahoma student who sent racist text messages to black Penn freshmen had been offered admission to the Ivy League school in May.
Penn officials say the student — who hasn't been publicly named — decided to
Because he was offered admission, the student was given access to a private Facebook group for Penn's Class of 2020, which is how he was able to access the students' contact information.
Oklahoma officials say the student who sent the messages referencing lynching and racial slurs through the GroupMe messaging app is no longer enrolled there.
Penn officials are working to prevent similar student access issues in the future, and Penn police continue to work with Oklahoma officials on an FBI investigation.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Radio host Mike Bullard charged over harassment of City TV reporter
-
Nova Scotia man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 murder of common-law partner and her daughter
-
Chaos in Halifax courtroom during appearance of accused in fatal shooting case
-
Halifax police identify victim of municipality's 11th homicide of 2016