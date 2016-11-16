Penn: Oklahoma man who sent racist texts offered admission

PHILADELPHIA — The University of Pennsylvania says a former University of Oklahoma student who sent racist text messages to black Penn freshmen had been offered admission to the Ivy League school in May.

Penn officials say the student — who hasn't been publicly named — decided to enrol at Oklahoma instead.

Because he was offered admission, the student was given access to a private Facebook group for Penn's Class of 2020, which is how he was able to access the students' contact information.

Oklahoma officials say the student who sent the messages referencing lynching and racial slurs through the GroupMe messaging app is no longer enrolled there.