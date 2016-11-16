Poland lowers retirement age, amid economic slowdown

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's lawmakers have voted to lower the retirement age, in a reversal of a 2012 reform, despite questions about financing of the new system.

The lower house voted 262-149 with 19 abstentions on Wednesday to allow women to retire at the age of 60 and men at 65, as of October 2017.

Under the current system the threshold is being gradually raised to 67 for both sexes.

Lowering of the retirement age was a key electoral promise of the conservative Law and Justice party that took power a year ago and is pursuing a policy of social benefits. Latest data show a slowing of the economy and a weakening of the local currency, the zloty.