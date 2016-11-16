Police seek tips on dark-colored SUV seen where woman killed

PRINCETON, Mass. — Police investigating the death of a New York City woman killed while out running near her mother's Massachusetts home are looking for an SUV seen near where her body was found.

Vanessa Marcotte was killed Aug. 7 while visiting her mother in Princeton, a small town in central Massachusetts. Her body was found in woods a half-mile from her mother's home.

Worcester (WUS'-tur) District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Wednesday police are seeking a dark-colored SUV seen by witnesses parked on Brooks Station Road around the time Marcotte was killed. No further details of the SUV have been provided.

Investigators believe Marcotte was attacked by a man and may have injured him.