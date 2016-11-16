Latest: Prosecutor: Unreasonable force in Castile's shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a black man by a Minnesota police officer (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

A Minnesota prosecutor says the police officer who shot and killed a black motorist in suburban St. Paul in July had no good reason to use deadly force.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi announced Wednesday that he is filing second-degree manslaughter charges against St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Yanez shot and killed 32-year-old Philando Castile on July 6 during a traffic stop. The shooting's aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend, who was in the car with him.

Choi says Castile had informed Yanez when the officer approached the car that he had a handgun. But Choi says evidence shows that Castile never removed or tried to remove the gun from his right pocket.

Choi says unreasonable fear on the part of a police officer cannot justify the use of deadly force.

10:40 a.m.

A Minnesota police officer has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the killing of a black man in a St. Paul suburb.

Prosecutors announced the charge against St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez on Wednesday.

Yanez fatally shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a July 6 traffic stop in Falcon Heights. The shooting's gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend, who was with him. She said Castile was shot while reaching for his ID after telling Yanez he had a gun permit and was armed.

Yanez is Latino. Castile was black.

Family members claim Castile was racially profiled. Yanez's attorney has said the officer made the stop because Castile looked like a possible match for an armed robbery suspect, and Yanez reacted to the presence of a gun.

9:10 a.m.

