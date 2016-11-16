The Latest: Obama gets up-close look at the Acropolis

ATHENS, Greece — The Latest on President Barack Obama's final foreign tour as president (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

President Barack Obama is getting an up-close look at the Acropolis, the famed ancient citadel in Athens.

Obama entered the complex through the Propylaea and walked along the Parthenon. The whole site is closed just for his visit.

The hilltop complex is considered a monument to free thoughts, artistic expression and architectural prowess.

The 5th Century B.C. Parthenon temple built by Ictinus is surrounded these days by scaffolding. From the hilltop, Obama could look out in nearly every direction at sprawling Athens.

A guide from Greece's Ministry of Culture is accompanying Obama on his tour.

___

11:30 a.m.

President Barack Obama is starting his final day in Greece with a tour of the Acropolis, the nation's most famous ancient monument.

The ancient site will remain closed to the public for the day to accommodate the president's visit.

Obama will also deliver a speech to the Greek people as he winds up the first leg of his final foreign tour as president and heads from Greece to Germany.

The president is expected to touch on both the country's efforts to emerge from its financial crisis, and on its role in dealing with hundreds of thousands of refugees who have crossed Greece's borders on their way to more prosperous European countries.