The Latest: Turkish president criticizes anti-Trump protests

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Donald Trump's transition to the presidency. (All times ESTl):

4:20 a.m.

Turkey's president has criticized protests in the United States against Donald Trump, saying the president-elect should be respected and given time to show how he will govern.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday before a visit to Pakistan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the protesters were "attacking" Trump because "the person they wanted wasn't elected president."

Erdogan said: "Hold on a second. The election process just ended, show some respect! How will he govern, let's see that first."

The Turkish leader added: This is important in terms of showing who respects democracy in the world."

3:30 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump hadn't been seen in public for days when he walked into New York's 21 Club to applause from fellow diners. The unannounced evening out with family was a contrast to the behind-the scenes machinations that suggested a struggling transition as names surfaced and sank for top administration positions.

Not to worry, Trump suggested in a Tuesday night tweet: "Very organized process taking place as I decide on Cabinet and many other positions. I am the only one who knows who the finalists are!"