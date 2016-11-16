News / World

Ex-French economy minister announces presidential bid

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, former French President and candidate for France's conservative presidential primary Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech during a campaign meeting in Meyzieu, near Lyon, central France. Days before a crucial French presidential primary, Sarkozy is facing new allegations that he received millions of euros in illegal financing from late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi's regime. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, former French President and candidate for France's conservative presidential primary Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech during a campaign meeting in Meyzieu, near Lyon, central France. Days before a crucial French presidential primary, Sarkozy is facing new allegations that he received millions of euros in illegal financing from late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi's regime. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)

PARIS — An ex-economy minister in France, who is an outspoken former investment banker, has announced his candidacy in next year's presidential election.

The 38-year-old Emmanuel Macron said he strongly believes that "France can succeed" if the country makes more reforms to compete internationally. He made the announcement in a speech Wednesday in the Paris suburb of Bobigny.

Macron this year started a moderate political movement called "En Marche!" (In Motion). He has never held elected office.

Macron pushed for pro-business policies as a minister of Socialist President Francois Hollande from 2014 to August 2016. He has especially encouraged startups and passed a law loosening labour rules.

His views prompted harsh criticism from many members of the Socialist Party who feel that he has betrayed left-wing ideals.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular