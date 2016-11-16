UN warns mass atrocities real risk in South Sudan

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warns that there is a real risk of mass atrocities being committed in South Sudan, following a sharp rise in hate speech and ethnic incitement.

In a report to the Security Council released Wednesday, Ban said that U.N. peacekeepers in South Sudan lack the manpower and capability to stop mass atrocities should they occur.

Ban repeated earlier calls on the Security Council to impose an arms embargo on the country which he said is "inundated with weaponry."