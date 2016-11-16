Upstate landfill being searched for NYC man's religious item

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Members of a New York City synagogue are searching an upstate landfill for a religious item that fell into a trash can last week.

WHEC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2fVCtgc ) a congregant at a Brooklyn synagogue lost an embroidered bag containing his tefillin (teh-FIHL'-ihn), scrolls of parchment inscribed with verses from the Torah. A hallway video surveillance camera shows the bag in its clear plastic protective covering tumbling from a cubby into a garbage can.

When the synagogue's rabbi contacted the city's Sanitation Department, he was told the trash was hauled in train cars to the landfill in Fairport, near Rochester.