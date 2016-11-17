ACLU: Discipline reversed for teen who exposed racist posts

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A civil rights organization says an Ohio high school has reversed its decision to discipline a student who tried to expose a schoolmate's racism by reposting the classmate's remarks on the social media app Snapchat.

Two teenage girls in Shaker Heights were accused of being disruptive for reposting the schoolmate's comments. The American Civil Liberties Union says the comments were reposted away from school and the teens are entitled to First Amendment rights of free speech.

The ACLU had asked school officials to cancel a one-day, in-school suspension Tuesday for one of the girls. ACLU staff attorney Elizabeth Bonham tells cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2fjZw4o ) that the district did so.

The district wouldn't comment on student discipline. The other teen already had served her suspension last week.

