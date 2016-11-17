Argentina extradites drug suspect to the US

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's security ministry says the country has extradited a suspected Colombian drug boss to the United States to face cocaine trafficking charges.

The Telam state news agency says federal police agents escorted Lopez Londono from his prison cell to Ezeiza international airport in Buenos Aires early Thursday and he was handed to U.S. authorities. He's now on a plane on his way to Florida.

Authorities allege that the 45-year-old Lopez Londono is the leader of the "Urabenos" gang. He was arrested on the outskirts of Buenos Aires in 2012.