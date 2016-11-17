Asian markets mixed as US rally fades, dollar retreats

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Asian stock markets were mixed, trading in a narrow range, on Thursday as a seven-day rally on Wall Street petered out overnight. The U.S. dollar retreated slightly after hitting a 13-year high and oil prices slipped.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei was flat at 17,862.63 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index eased 0.1 per cent to 22,298.58. China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 per cent to 3,199.27 and South Korea's Kospi shed 0.1 per cent to 1,982.31. Australia's S&P/ASX rose 0.2 per cent to 5,338.50, while benchmarks in Taiwan, Singapore and Southeast Asia gained.

ANALYST'S TAKE: Alex Furber, sales trader at CMC Markets in Singapore, said Asian markets are still struggling for direction amid uncertainties over policies from President-elect Donald Trump.

"It is very difficult to differentiate what is campaign and what is rhetoric. There is a lot of uncertainty over what policies will actually be put in place in the first 100 days of his presidency," Furber said. "That is why the rally in the U.S. has started to fade last night."

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude extended losses, easing 11 cents to $45.46 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract closed down 24 cents to $45.57 a barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, fell nine cents to $46.54 a barrel in London.

WALL STREET: U.S. stocks were mixed Wednesday as banks returned some of the huge gains made since the presidential election last week but technology and consumer stocks climbed. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 0.3 per cent to 18,868.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 0.2 per cent to 2,176.94 but the Nasdaq composite added 0.4 per cent to 5,294.58.