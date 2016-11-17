Egypt pardons 82 young detainees

CAIRO — Egypt on Thursday pardoned 82 detainees, mostly university students but also a former TV host convicted of "defaming religious symbols."

The names of those pardoned by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi were compiled by a committee he set up to examine the cases of young detainees who had not been involved in violence.

Members of the committee have said active members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood would not be pardoned. The military overthrew President Mohammed Morsi, who hailed from the Brotherhood, in 2013.

El-Sissi, who led his ouster, was elected the following year.

Authorities have detained thousands of people in the last three years, mostly Islamists but also prominent secular activists. The government has not said how many detainees are being held, but rights groups estimate the number at between 20,000 and 40,000.

The government maintains that there are no political detainees in Egypt, arguing that everyone in detention is being accorded due process. Rights activists say a large number of detainees are being held, sometimes for as long as two years, without charge or trial.

Among those released Thursday was Islam Behery, who was convicted and sentenced to one year in prison in March.

Behery had used his television program to air calls for the removal of what he described as "extremist material" in texts of religious interpretation and heritage. He was also a vocal advocate for religious reforms and argued that some texts by historic Islamic scholars — including ones upheld and revered by Al-Azhar, the pre-eminent seat of Sunni scholarship — contain passages that promote extremism.