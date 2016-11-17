Father vs daughter: French court to rule in Le Pens' feud

PARIS — A French court is to say whether far-right leader Marine Le Pen must reinstate her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, inside the party he founded after he was expelled for anti-Semitic comments that hurt her reinvention as a presidential candidate.

The elder Le Pen has asked a civil court outside Paris to quash the party's decision that kicked him out of the National Front last year, saying its Marine-controlled leadership violated internal procedures. The ruling is expected Thursday.

The party expelled the far-right 88-year-old for referring to Nazi gas chambers as a "detail" of World War II history.