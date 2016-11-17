German prosecutors charge Syrian man with war crimes

BERLIN — German prosecutors say they have charged a 41-year-old Syrian man with committing war crimes and carrying out kidnappings.

Federal prosecutors say the man, identified only as Ibrahim Al F., in line with German privacy laws, was a commander in the group Ghurabaa al-Sham.

The group was part of the Free Syrian Army, which took up arms against the army of Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2012.

Prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect led a unit of 150 militiamen that carried out lootings in Aleppo.

He is alleged to have imprisoned and tortured several residents of the city who attempted to stop the lootings. Prosecutors say one of the prisoners died following torture.