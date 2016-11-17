Iraqi special forces pause in Mosul push due to poor weather

MOSUL, Iraq — Iraq special forces say they're temporarily pausing in their push into the northern city of Mosul held by the Islamic State group due to poor weather.

Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil says clouds over the city on Thursday have obscured the visibility of drones and strike aircraft. He says the troops are securing areas they have taken with checkpoints and sweeping for explosives.

Heavy fighting broke out a day earlier in Mosul's eastern Tahrir neighbourhood , where an IS suicide car bomber disabled an Abrams tank belonging to the Iraqi army.