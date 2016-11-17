Latest: State appeals order to make Flint water deliveries

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on lead in Flint, Michigan, (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Michigan officials are asking a federal judge to halt his order for delivery of bottled water to lead-tainted homes in Flint.

Attorneys for state Treasurer Nick Khouri and members of a receivership transition board filed the request Thursday, nearly a week after U.S. District Judge David Lawson's ruling.

He said bottled water must be delivered unless residents opt out or officials verify that a water filter has been properly installed.

State attorneys say the injunction "far exceeds" what is necessary to ensure residents have access to safe drinking water, and the state is likely to succeed when it appeals to a federal appeals court.

One of the plaintiffs, the Natural Resources Defence Council, says seeking to delay the order is an "obvious insult to the people of Flint."

___

9:35 a.m.

Michigan will consider requiring all infants and toddlers to be tested for lead as part of an initiative to eradicate children's exposure to the neurotoxin.

The recommendation is among many unveiled Thursday by a state board formed in the wake of Flint's water crisis.

The emergency stems from old lead pipes contaminating drinking water after the city switched to improperly treated water while under state management. But lead poisoning is more frequently linked to paint and dust in older housing and soil.