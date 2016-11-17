Maine boy accused of killing parents could be tried as adult

AUGUSTA, Maine — A judge will decide whether a 17-year-old Maine boy should be tried as an adult or a juvenile on charges that he killed his parents.

Andrew Balcer (BAHL'-sur) is scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon in court in Augusta.

Balcer is accused of killing Antonio and Alice Balcer in their Winthrop home. He's charged with two counts of murder.

Documents detailing the Oct. 31 crime have been sealed, including the cause and manner of death. The teenager has undergone a psychological examination.