Man accused of killing 2 officers had called police 'heroes'

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Days before he allegedly killed two Iowa police officers, Scott Michael Greene sent a note to one of their departments praising officers for their service and calling them "absolute heroes."

In an online compliment form addressed to the "many officers" of the Urbandale Police Department, Greene wrote on Oct. 29 that he loved them for keeping the community safe.

He apologized for prior run-ins with his hometown department and said that his "dark days" were over because he was getting treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Four days after the laudatory email, authorities say Greene shot and killed Urbandale police officer Justin Martin and Des Moines Police Sgt. Anthony Beminio in ambush-style attacks while they sat in patrol cars.

The Associated Press exclusively obtained the document Thursday under open records law.

___