Mental exam sought for Tulsa man charged with hate crime

TULSA, Okla. — A Nov. 30 hearing is set for a judge to decide whether a mental evaluation is needed for an Oklahoma man charged in the shooting death of his Lebanese neighbour .

Prosecutors charged 62-year-old Stanley Vernon Majors, of Tulsa, with first-degree murder and misdemeanour hate crime charges in the August killing of Khalid Jabara. But Majors' attorney is seeking a mental competency evaluation, arguing in court papers that he shows signs of dementia.

The Tulsa World reports (http://bit.ly/2eJufM0 ) that defence attorney Paula Alfred said in a court filing that Majors appears to have problems with his long-term memory, which she says interferes with her ability to prepare a defence .