Mental exam sought for Tulsa man charged with hate crime
TULSA, Okla. — A Nov. 30 hearing is set for a judge to decide whether a mental evaluation is needed for an Oklahoma man charged in the shooting death of his Lebanese
Prosecutors charged 62-year-old Stanley Vernon Majors, of Tulsa, with first-degree murder and
The Tulsa World reports (http://bit.ly/2eJufM0 ) that
Authorities say Majors killed Jabara after bombarding him with racial insults in a feud with Jabara's family that lasted several years.