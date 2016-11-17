DNI: Russia curtailed hacking after US accused Kremlin

WASHINGTON — Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says Russia curtailed its election-related cyber activity after the Obama administration accused Moscow of trying to interfere with the presidential election. He said Russia's information warfare is still likely to continue.

Hacked emails from Democratic Party officials were released by Wikileaks during the presidential campaign, revealing details embarrassing to Hillary Clinton's campaign. The intelligence director and the Department of Homeland Security said in October that based on the "scope and sensitivity" of the hacking efforts, only Russia's "senior-most officials" could have authorized the hacking. Russia has denied involvement.