Thai fish with national flag colours sells for record sum

BANGKOK — A Siamese fighting fish with the colours of the Thai national flag has been bought for a record breaking 53,500 baht ($1,530) at an online auction, making it the most expensive Betta fish to ever be sold.

Pictures of the fish, with its blue, red and white horizontal stripes mimicking the Thai flag, went viral after its breeder Kachen Worachai posted them on a private Betta fish auction group on Facebook.

Kachen said Thursday he expected someone to buy the fish for a few thousand baht but was shocked when the bid hit 10,000 baht ($285) on the second day.

"I never expected my fish to go for this price," said Kachen, a 40-year-old convenience store owner who breeds Betta fish as a hobby. He posted the pictures on Nov. 6 with a starting bid of 99 baht ($2.82) and closed the auction on Nov. 8.

Betta fish have been bred previously to reproduce the colours of the Thai flag but none have come close.

The highest previous price was for a half-moon Betta fish that sold for 23,500 baht ($671).