The Latest: Defence attacks prosecution animation of slaying
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Latest on the trial of a former South Carolina police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist (all times local):
10:45 a.m.
Slager is the former South Carolina patrolman charged with murder in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist after an April 2015 traffic stop. The shooting of 50-year-old Scott was captured on cellphone video that stunned the nation.
Forensics video analyst Grant Fredericks testified Thursday that frames in the prosecution animation shown Wednesday were stretched, making it appear Scott was farther away from Slager than he was at the time of the shooting. He also testified that dashcam video taken from Slager's cruise in the animation did not include all the video frames available from the camera.
3:40 a.m.
Slager is charged in the April 2015 shooting of 50-year-old Walter Scott as he ran from a traffic stop. Cellphone video recorded by a bystander shows Scott being shot five times in the back.
The prosecution rested late Wednesday after calling 32 witnesses over nine days.
