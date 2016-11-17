The Latest: Obama meets US ambassador for lunch in Germany

BERLIN — The Latest on President Barack Obama's last official overseas trip. (All times EST)

6:05 a.m.

President Barack Obama is opening his first full day in Berlin by having lunch with U.S. Ambassador John Emerson.

The White House says they're having a private lunch at the U.S. Embassy in Berlin. Obama also spent part of his morning taping a joint interview with the Der Spiegel newspaper and German public TV station ARD.

Obama plans to meet later Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and hold a joint news conference with her.

3:08 a.m.

President Barack Obama is stressing a message of solidarity on his final visit to Germany — a top trade partner, key NATO ally and home to thousands of American troops, as well as a nation critical to solving Europe's migrant crisis and debt woes.

Obama arrived Wednesday night in Berlin from Greece, making his sixth and final visit as president to Germany, where he has been popular since even before he was elected. His eight years in office have helped erase much of the anti-American sentiment that had grown during the administration of George W. Bush over the Iraq war and other policies.