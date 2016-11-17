Democratic leader calls FBI director's letter a 'foul deed'

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Congress (all times local):

___

10:35 a.m.

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says a letter by FBI Director James Comey announcing a probe into additional emails related to the bureau's investigation of Hillary Clinton was a "foul deed" that cost Democrats the election.

The California Democrat told reporters that Comey's letter "really just changed everything" and "was dispositive of the election."

Pelosi noted that Comey declined to talk about the hacking by the Russians of the emails of Clinton Campaign chair John Podesta and other Democrats because of a bureau policy of avoiding statements that could affect the election.

___

10:52 a.m.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan is strongly hinting that he'll challenge Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

Ryan said Thursday that he would make a decision soon and he believes he would have a chance to unseat the California lawmaker who has led her party for more than a decade.

Some discontented Democrats have been clamouring for new leadership after their shellacking last week. The party lost the White House and only made small gains in the House and the Senate, leaving Democrats in the minority.

Ryan says there's a lot of anxiety in the caucus and a lot of people want some change. He added: "I would think it has to be at the top."

Democrats were supposed to vote on Thursday but postponed the vote to Nov. 30.

___

House Republicans leaders say President-elect Donald Trump wants a short-term spending bill to keep the government running through March of next year.

The current stopgap spending bill runs out in less than a month, on Dec. 9. House and Senate negotiators are working on a bill they could pass before leaving for the holidays.

House Republicans met Thursday behind closed doors with Vice-President-elect Mike Pence. Speaker Paul Ryan told them the new administration prefers a four-month extension of spending.