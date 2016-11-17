Tunisian autocracy's abuses bared by truth commission

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisians who faced abuses under decades of authoritarian rule are publicly airing their grievances to a special commission seeking to reconcile lingering tensions after a democratic revolution.

More than 62,000 complaints have been filed to the Truth and Dignity Commission since its creation in 2013, and the first public hearing will be televised Thursday.

Complaints reportedly include police torture, corruption, and even murder. The commission is investigating each case to determine eventual reparations and punishment.

However there have been disagreements between the commission and the government, which includes people who worked under longtime leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali as well as his critics.