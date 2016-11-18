2 arrested at anti-Trump protest at University of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Two people protesting the election of Donald Trump as president have been charged with aggravated assault for scuffling with officers who tried to keep about 100 marchers out of a University of Pittsburgh dorm.
Pitt spokesman Joseph Miksch says the two were arrested Thursday evening after campus police asked them not to enter the lobby of Litchfield Towers.
Police say a 23-year-old student pushed an officer's patrol bicycle into the crowd, then pushed her in the chest several times while yelling obscenities.
Authorities say the other was a 20-year-old nonstudent who grabbed an officer's protective vest and wouldn't let go.
Some protesters blamed the violence on the police, but police say the protesters made anti-police chants and were the aggressors.
