After report, family of boy in gorilla pen again thanks zoo

CINCINNATI — The family of the boy who slipped into a gorilla exhibit is expressing its appreciation to the Cincinnati Zoo in the aftermath of a federal report that found the exhibit hadn't been in compliance with standards.

The zoo's dangerous-animal response team concluded the 3-year-old boy's life was in danger and fatally shot an endangered gorilla named Harambe (huh-RAHM'-bay), which led to mourning and criticism.

In a statement, the boy's relatives say they appreciate the quick actions by zoo staff and "mourn with them the loss of Harambe."