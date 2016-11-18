Dying girl's letter asking for her remains to be frozen
LONDON — Here is the text of the letter written by a terminally ill British girl to a judge asking that her remains be frozen so that she could hope to resume her life in the future. The procedure was carried out upon her recent death:
"I have been asked to explain why I want this unusual thing done.
I am only 14 years old and I don't want to die but I know I am going to die.
I think being cryopreserved gives me a chance to be cured and woken up — even in hundreds of years' time.
I don't want to be buried underground.
I want to live and live longer and I think that in the future they may find a cure for my cancer and wake me up.
I want to have this chance.
This is my wish."
