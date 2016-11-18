EPA orders Flint to outline fixes before water switch

DETROIT — Federal officials have outlined new steps Flint must take before switching its drinking water source again in the wake of its lead-contamination crisis.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday updated an order issued in January. It calls for Flint to build a three-mile interconnection so it can test water from a new authority for three months while continuing to provide water from Detroit's system.

EPA officials say Flint must also submit a new water treatment plan.

Flint is expected to switch to the Karegnondi Water Authority late next year and treat the water itself.