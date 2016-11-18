Fiat Chrysler recalls vehicles for fuel leak, wiper problems

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 89,000 cars and SUVs to fix possible fuel leaks or problems with windshield wipers.

The most serious recall covers nearly 35,000 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs worldwide from the 2016 model year. All have 3. 6-litre V6 engines. A fuel tube may have been damaged in manufacturing, and that could cause a gas leak and fire.

Fiat Chrysler says an employee found a leak in one vehicle and no fires have been reported. Dealers will replace fuel injector rails and lower intake manifolds if needed.