German teen accused of copy editing Islamic State propaganda

BERLIN — Federal German prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old with supporting a terrorist organization by translating Islamic State propaganda and correcting errors in texts the group posted online.

Prosecutors said Friday Mikail S., a German citizen whose last name wasn't disclosed in line with privacy laws, faces nine counts of supporting the Islamic State group on allegations he'd been in contact with the extremist organization's propaganda operations since mid-2016.

S. is alleged to have contacted the group, offering to translate English, German and Turkish texts and correct linguistic errors.

After being taken up on his offer, he delivered over the period of about a month beginning at the start of June one translation and eight corrected texts which ended up on the internet.