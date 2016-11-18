Obama arrives in Peru in last stop on final world tour

LIMA, Peru — President Barack Obama has landed in Peru for the last stop on his final foreign tour as president.

Air Force One touched down late Friday in Lima after departing earlier from Berlin and refuelling in Portugal.

Obama planned to start his schedule in Peru on Saturday morning by meeting with Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. He'll also hold a town hall with young people and have what is expected to be his final meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.