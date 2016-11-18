Poland's former president to be reburied following autopsy

WARSAW, Poland — A new marble tomb has been installed for the reburial of Poland's former president, Lech Kaczynski, and his wife, whose remains were exhumed Monday as part of a new investigation into the 2010 plane crash that killed them and 94 others.

The reburial is to take place later Friday in the presence of President Andrzej Duda, the first lady and Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, at St. Leonard's Crypt at the Wawel Cathedral in Krakow.

The bodies of Kaczynski and his wife, Maria Kaczynska, were submitted to detailed autopsy that aims to determine the cause of their deaths and of the crash in Russia, amid theories that Kaczynski was assassinated.