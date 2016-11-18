Putin says Russia works to develop new weapons

Putin, speaking to military leaders and arms makers in Sochi, said Friday that Russia, like other nations, is working on state-of-the art arms technologies, including laser, hypersonic and robotic weapons.

He didn't mention specific weapons programs, but military officials have said Russia is developing new warheads for its ballistic missiles, which would be capable to make sharp manoeuvrs on their way to target to dodge the enemy defences . The military also has been working on air-based laser weapons.