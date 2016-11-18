Hoax call prompts evacuation, sweep at Boston University

Boston's police commissioner says a hoax caller told Boston University police that he was barricaded in the school's library and had booby trapped the room.

Two campus buildings were evacuated Friday after campus police received the call. Police Commissioner William Evans says the man also claimed he shot someone.

University spokesman Colin Riley says police evacuated the library and student union but "found nothing." He says police were able to trace the call to outside the United States, but he did not have any additional details on where the call was made from.

Acting BU police Chief Scott Pare says the caller spoke with a police dispatcher for about 10 minutes.

The Boston Police Department's bomb unit investigated.