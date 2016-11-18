Romania: 7 suspected of giving false revolution certificates
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian authorities have arrested seven people who are suspected of wrongly handing out certificates attesting that people played a key role in 1989 anti-communist revolution.
Prosecutors say officials at revolution organizations took money in exchange for issuing the certificates, entitling the holder to a monthly allowance of 2,000 lei ($482). The Bucharest Appeal Court ordered five arrests early Friday and two arrests Thursday.
Prosecutors say 290 people illegally benefited from the allowance, with losses of 1.29 million lei ($311,000) since January 2015.
Some 1,104 people died in the revolution that toppled Communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu.