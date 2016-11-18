School bus crashes near Nashville, injuring 23 students

NASHVILLE — Authorities say a school bus crashed and rolled over on an interstate off-ramp in Nashville, sending 23 students to the hospital, all of whom were expected to survive.

Metro Nashville Fire Department spokesman Brian Haas says the school bus from Chester County in western Tennessee crashed Friday morning as it left Interstate 65 northbound.

Haas says a 17-year-old student received the most serious injury, a broken collarbone. Two other students had arm injuries.

Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron says 43 students were on the bus, along with two chaperones and the driver. The bus was on its way to a convention of the Beta Club, an academic and community service organization, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville.