Sharon Stone takes a stand against rape on college campuses

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2015 file photo, actress Sharon Stone participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series at AOL Studios in New York. Stone has turned a celebrity spotlight on the issue of sexual assault on college campuses. The actress delivered an emotional tribute Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, to the woman who was assaulted while unconscious last year by a former Stanford University swimmer. She wiped back tears while reading excerpts of the victim's now famous letter to her attacker during a symposium at Santa Clara University. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO — Sharon Stone has turned a celebrity spotlight on the issue of sexual assault on college campuses.

The actress delivered an emotional tribute Friday to the woman who was assaulted while unconscious last year by a former Stanford University swimmer.

Stone took the stage at Santa Clara University during a symposium on campus sexual assault and wiped back tears during a 25-minute reading of excerpts of the victim's letter to her attacker, Brock Turner.

Afterward, Stone called the letter "monumentally powerful" and said it was impossible to read "without having it just impale your heart and soul."

The victim's letter swept through social media, galvanizing critics of Turner's sentence and igniting a debate about campus rape and the criminal justice system. Turner was released after serving half of his six-month sentence.

