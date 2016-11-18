Sharon Stone takes a stand against rape on college campuses

SAN FRANCISCO — Sharon Stone has turned a celebrity spotlight on the issue of sexual assault on college campuses.

The actress delivered an emotional tribute Friday to the woman who was assaulted while unconscious last year by a former Stanford University swimmer.

Stone took the stage at Santa Clara University during a symposium on campus sexual assault and wiped back tears during a 25-minute reading of excerpts of the victim's letter to her attacker, Brock Turner.

Afterward, Stone called the letter "monumentally powerful" and said it was impossible to read "without having it just impale your heart and soul."