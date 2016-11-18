Suspect charged in mother's fatal shooting at birthday party

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Authorities say they've arrested a man accused of fatally shooting the mother of a 2-year-old during the child's birthday party in western Tennessee.

Dyersburg, Tennessee, Police Chief Steven Isbell said 30-year-old Torius Russell was charged Friday morning with first-degree murder.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Six people at the party, including a 6-year-old, were hospitalized. The child's condition wasn't immediately known. Dyersburg Mayor John Holden said on Friday morning that four people had been released from the hospital.

Holden said police are trying to determine Russell's relationship to the victims.