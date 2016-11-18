Sweden deeply concerned over Israel's settlement bill

COPENHAGEN — Sweden's Foreign Ministry says the country is "deeply concerned" about a planned Israeli bill to allow expanded construction in major West Bank settlements.

The ministry said Friday such settlements are contrary to "Israeli and international law," and "greatly undermine" the possibility of a two-state solution.

Israel's parliament this week gave preliminary approval to a contentious bill that would retroactively legalize hundreds of homes in West Bank settlements that sit on private Palestinian land.

Sweden urged Israel not to adopt this legislation, adding "it opens up for the legalization of a large number of settlements."