Thailand's queen in hospital with high fever, lung infection

BANGKOK — Thailand's royal palace says Queen Sirikit is being treated at a hospital for a high fever and lung infection a month after the death of her husband, King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Sirikit, who has been staying at Bangkok's Siriraj Hospital, was transferred to Chulalongkorn Hospital, where specialists succeeded in bringing down the 84-year-old queen's fever on Thursday, the palace said in a statement Friday. It said she was able to "breathe well and eat."

It said an X-ray revealed a lung infection for which she was being treated with antibiotics.

The queen has been in poor health for years and is known to have suffered a stroke.