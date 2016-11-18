The Latest: Fugitive killed wanted for shooting at police

LUDOWICI, Ga. — The Latest on a shootout in Georgia that killed a deputy U.S. marshal and a fugitive from South Carolina (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A fugitive slain in a shootout that also killed a deputy U.S. marshal was wanted for shooting at police in South Carolina after a September car chase.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 25-year-old Dontrell Montese Carter was shot multiple times by law officers Friday morning after he opened fire on them at a mobile home in southeast Georgia. Patrick Carothers, deputy commander of the agency's Southeast fugitive task force, died after being shot twice.

Carter had been wanted since Sept. 18, when he fled Sumter County, South Carolina. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office at the time said officers were called after Carter assaulted his girlfriend and fired a gun into the home of a relative who intervened. Authorities said Carter led officers on a car chase, then fired his gun at police as he escaped on foot.

___

2:30 p.m.

Federal authorities say a deputy U.S. marshal has been fatally shot while trying to serve an arrest warrant in southeast Georgia.

A news release from the U.S. Marshals Service says the suspect was killed by officers who returned fire. The release says the deputy marshal, 53-year-old Patrick Carothers, was shot twice while trying to serve a warrant at a mobile home in rural Long County, about 55 miles southeast of Savannah.