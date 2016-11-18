The Latest: Lawyers say deal will let Trump focus on nation

NEW YORK — The Latest on litigation over Trump University (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Lawyers for Donald Trump say a $25 million settlement resolving lawsuits over Trump University will allow the president-elect to devote his full attention to the challenges facing the nation.

The lawyers said they have no doubt Trump University would have won the cases if they had gone to trial.

The legal agreement announced Friday by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) settles two class-action lawsuits in California and a civil suit filed by Schneiderman.

4:50 p.m.

A federal judge in San Diego has cancelled a civil fraud trial involving the now-defunct Trump University after a settlement was announced.

Judge Gonzalo Curiel confirmed Friday that a deal has been reached in all three cases involving President-elect Donald Trump's former school for real estate investors.

Curiel says the agreement is subject to his approval.

Curiel says the settlement totals $25 million — $21 for two San Diego cases and $4 million for a New York case. Plaintiffs' attorney Jason Forge confirmed the deal.

The trial has been set to begin Nov. 28.

4:20 p.m.

New York's attorney general says President-elect Donald Trump has agreed to a $25 million settlement to resolve three lawsuits over Trump University, his former school for real estate investors.

The deal announced Friday by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) would settle two class-action lawsuits in California and a civil suit filed by Schneiderman.

Messages left with Trump's attorneys weren't immediately returned. Trump has strongly denied the allegations and said during the campaign that he wouldn't settle.

2 a.m.

A federal judge in San Diego will consider arguments on President-elect Donald Trump's latest request to delay a civil fraud trial involving his now-defunct Trump University until after his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump's attorneys said in a court filing ahead of Friday's hearing that preparations for the White House were "critical and all-consuming." Six months ago, when they sought a delay until after Inauguration Day, Trump's legal team said the period between the election and swearing-in is extremely hectic for a president-elect but that it was preferable to a trial during the campaign.