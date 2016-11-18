The Latest: Minnesota officer in court in fatal shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on court appearance for Minnesota police officer charged in black motorist's fatal shooting (all times local):

2 p.m.

A Minnesota police officer has appeared in court on charges stemming from the shooting death of a black man during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb this summer.

St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was released on his own recognizance after the brief hearing Friday. Yanez did not enter a plea. He is expected to enter a plea at a later date. His next hearing is set for Dec. 19.

Yanez was charged this week with second-degree manslaughter in the July death of 32-year-old Philando Castile. Members of Castile's family attended the hearing as did supporters of Yanez.

Nakia Wilson of St. Paul is a cousin of Castile's. She says she went to court to see the face of the person who killed her cousin.

___

6:45 a.m.

