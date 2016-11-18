The Latest: Minnesota officer in court in fatal shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on court appearance for Minnesota police officer charged in black motorist's fatal shooting (all times local):
2 p.m.
A Minnesota police officer has appeared in court on charges stemming from the shooting death of a black man during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb this summer.
St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was released on his own recognizance after the brief hearing Friday. Yanez did not enter a plea. He is expected to enter a plea at a later date. His next hearing is set for Dec. 19.
Yanez was charged this week with second-degree manslaughter in the July death of 32-year-old Philando Castile. Members of Castile's family attended the hearing as did supporters of Yanez.
Nakia Wilson of St. Paul is a cousin of Castile's. She says she went to court to see the face of the person who killed her cousin.
6:45 a.m.
A Minnesota police officer who shot a black man during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb is expected to appear in court on criminal charges.
St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was charged this week with second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors say Yanez was not justified in using deadly force when he shot 32-year-old Philando Castile. The shooting happened after Castile told Yanez he was armed and licensed to carry.
Yanez's attorney has said he was reacting to the presence of a gun.
Yanez is to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon. These hearings are typically procedural and Yanez will not be expected to enter a plea until a later date.
The July 6 shooting gained widespread attention when Castile's girlfriend broadcast its gruesome aftermath live on Facebook.
