The Latest: Obama, European leaders begin meeting

BERLIN — The Latest on President Barack Obama's last official overseas trip (All times local):

10:30 a.m.

President Barack Obama and key European leaders have opened their meeting on European and trans-Atlantic challenges in Berlin.

Obama is seated between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. They're joined by French President Francois Hollande, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The meeting is taking place around a circular table at Merkel's Chancellery. The leaders made no remarks as reporters were allowed in briefly to witness the start of their talks.