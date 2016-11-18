The Latest: Sea of foam dissipates as crews clean up

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Latest on foam coming out of a hangar at a California airport (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Much of the foam that spewed out of a Northern California airport hangar and flooded a city street appears to be gone.

Television news footage late Friday afternoon showed little of the foam from Mineta San Jose International Airport that had been several feet deep in spots and had taken up a city block earlier in the day.

San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow told reporters crews blocked the storm drains to keep the foam from spilling into the bay. They tried to break up the bubbles and vacuum the mess.

The foam was a chemical used as a fire retardant. Matlow says it came from the hangar's fire prevention system and was discharged accidentally.

___

3 p.m.

A bobbing sea of white foam that's several feet deep in spots has spewed from a large hangar at Mineta San Jose International Airport in California and is covering cars and blocking businesses on a nearby street.

San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow tells The Mercury News (http://bayareane.ws/2g51sig ) that the foam is a chemical used as a fire retardant and is coming from the hangar's fire prevention system. Matlow says the retardant discharged accidentally and began spilling out Friday morning.

By the afternoon, the pulsating flow had surrounded two tanker trucks, reached to the bottom of a stop sign and spilled onto the street.