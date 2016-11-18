Train derails in Netherlands, causing injuries but no deaths

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A train derailed Friday in the northern Netherlands after colliding with a milk truck, injuring several passengers, emergency services said.

Video footage and photos from the scene showed the front carriage of the train off the rails and leaning over a water-filled drainage ditch next to the track. The footage showed firefighters using a ladder to get across the ditch and into the train.

Police said in a statement that three injured passengers were taken to a hospital and others with minor injuries were being treated at the local fire brigade headquarters.

The train, travelling between the northern city of Groningen and the village of Roodeschool, derailed near the town of Winsum, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) northeast of Amsterdam.

Police said the truck driver was uninjured. The truck was reportedly using an unguarded rail crossing, which are common in the rural north of the Netherlands.

Emergency services said the collision forced the train's front carriage off the tracks.

Accident investigators were looking into what caused the crash.