US seeks sanctions on South Sudan rebel leader, army chief

The United States is seeking to impose sanctions on South Sudan's rebel leader, army chief of staff and information minister for obstructing peace in the world's newest nation.

An annex to the U.S. resolution calling for an arms embargo and new sanctions, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, would slap sanctions on leader Riek Machar, Gen. Paul Malong and minister Michael Makuei Lueth if approved by the U.N. Security Council.

Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador Petr Iliichev, who earlier called the U.S. draft resolution premature and irresponsible, said Friday that Moscow feels "very strongly" that the measure is ill-advised.