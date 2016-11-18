US urges UN arms embargo against South Sudan, Russia says no

The United States is urging the U.N. Security Council to impose an arms embargo and new sanctions on South Sudan to curb violence that could lead to mass atrocities, a proposal immediately rejected by Russia as premature and irresponsible.

U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power told the council Thursday that an arms embargo would be "an important step toward curbing the ongoing violence perpetrated by government and opposition forces against civilians."

But Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador Petr Iliichev said an arms embargo "would hardly be helpful in settling the conflict" and sanctions against South Sudan's leaders "would be the height of irresponsibility now."